Florida offense looking to reload

HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) - A trio of Florida offensive players were early round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Tight End Kyle Pitts was the fourth overall selection by the Atlanta Falcons. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney went to the New York Giants with the 20th selection. Quarterback Kyle Trask was a second round selection by Tampa Bay.

With that offensive production gone there will be some holes for Florida to fill this season but the Gators do have talent on the roster which will allow them to move forward with an offense that may look different this season.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen said, “We have the opportunity to be a little bit more balanced this year with the depth at running back the experience on the offensive line and the obviously guys who are a threat with their legs as well as their arms at the quarterback position so I think that will change a little bit of things for us and how we do things this year.”

The first chance to see what Florida’s 2021 offense will look like comes September 4 in the Gators’ season opener against Florida Atlantic in Gainsvillle.

