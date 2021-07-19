Hutchins retained as Director of Operations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball has retained Jason Hutchins as the Director of Operations, head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Monday.

“Hutch is the backbone and the heartbeat of this baseball program and has been for 24 years,” Coach Schlossnagle said. “Personally, I don’t know where I would be without his guidance and help throughout the summer. Since I’ve become the head coach at Texas A&M, the easiest decision I’ve had was retaining Hutch. We look forward to working together to continue the growth of the baseball program.”

Hutchins enters his 24th year as the Director of Operations for the Texas A&M baseball team as the Aggies embark on the 2022 campaign. He is responsible for organizing the day-to-day activities associated with the baseball program and is director of the Dugout Club. His baseball knowledge is a huge asset to the Aggie coaching staff. Serving under his third head coach in Aggieland, Hutchins is vital in the administration and teaching aspects of the Texas A&M Baseball Camp, serving as the camp director for the last 18 seasons. Additionally, he keeps close ties with Aggies of the past, who are a major part of the Texas A&M baseball family and are often invited back to the Brazos Valley for events such as the Former Players Weekend.

During his time on the staff, the Aggies have experienced consistent success, including three College World Series trips, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and seven conference titles. Hutchins, a native of Irvine, California, was a pitcher on the 1991 and 1992 Aggie baseball squads, both of which advanced to the NCAA regional tournament. In 1991, he made 13 appearances and started 11 games. He finished the season with a 4-3 record and tallied 56 strikeouts in 54.2 innings. In 1992, Hutchins saw action in 12 games, all out of the bullpen, registering a 2.11 ERA and fanning 18 hitters in 17.1 innings. Hutchins played professional baseball in the Colorado Rockies organization with stints in Bend, Central Valley, and New Haven. He also spent a season in the Arizona Fall League and the Hawaiian Winter League. In 1992, he was selected as the top prospect in the Northwest League after logging 18 saves and a 2.59 ERA in 41.2 innings for the Bend Rockies. An arm injury forced Hutchins to retire in 1996. After retirement, Hutchins returned to Texas A&M and earned a degree in sport management in 1998. While finishing his degree, he assisted the A&M coaching staff in various capacities. Hutchins is married to the former Alicia Frank (A&M Class of 1993). The couple has a son, Jace Ryan, and a daughter, Halle Grace.

