Madisonville’s annual Mushroom Festival needs volunteers

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After being canceled due to the pandemic last year, organizers say Madisonville’s Mushroom Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 16.

The festival will include a car show, a beer and wine tent, vendors, an art show and more.

However, this festival will not happen if they do not receive more volunteers.

“We are in need of volunteers across the board,” said festival organizer Kiefer Likens. “I know we are still looking for someone to run social media. We are hurting for sponsors this year so any kind of sponsorships that you can bring in or if you’re good at networking, that kind of stuff. Hey, we need that.”

If you would like to know more about the festival or become a volunteer there will be a meeting next Tuesday the 27th at 5:30 p.m. at Legend’s Steakhouse.

