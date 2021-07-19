Advertisement

Police: Florida infant found unresponsive after ingesting fentanyl, mother arrested

Patrina Miller was charged with child neglect after detectives said her infant daughter...
Patrina Miller was charged with child neglect after detectives said her infant daughter overdosed on fentanyl.(Lee County Jail)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Police arrested a Florida woman after officers said her 7-month-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl.

The Cape Coral Police Department was called to the home of 30-year-old Patrina Gordon Miller after she found her daughter wasn’t breathing.

Officers said they arrived at the home to find the girl unresponsive on the living room floor. They began CPR until she was able to be taken to a hospital.

A doctor determined the infant had ingested an opioid, so she was given a dose of Narcan. The girl immediately started crying, and her pupils dilated.

Detectives said the child tested positive for fentanyl.

Gordon was arrested for neglect of a child, which is a first-degree felony charge.

She was placed in the Lee County Jail and has since been released on a $30,000 bond.

PLEASE SHARE: https://www.capecops.com/newsroom/2021/7/19/mother-arrested-after-her-7-month-old-child-ingested-fentanyl

Posted by Cape Coral Police Department on Monday, July 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janie Jones
Bryan Police arrest suspected drug dealer after finding large amounts of drugs in her vehicle
"Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served" exhibit now open
Museum of the American G.I. debuts new exhibit on the Vietnam War from the perspective of local veterans
Catalena Cowgirls
Catalena Cowgirls bid farewell to the Brazos Valley
Higher rain and storm chances are back this week.
Weak cold front sparks higher rain chances this week
The U.S. surgeon general on tech companies' steps to fight COVID misinformation: 'It's not...
With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried

Latest News

FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
US to evacuate Afghan visa seekers to Army post in Virginia
Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Investors dump stocks, buy bonds as virus fears flare again
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Fully vaccinated US congressman tests positive for COVID-19
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say