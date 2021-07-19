Advertisement

Roadwork forces Blinn to move adult education classes

Blinn College classrooms off Palasota Drive.
Blinn College classrooms off Palasota Drive.(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College is moving its adult education classes from Palasota Drive to their Post Office Center temporarily due to roadwork, the college said Monday.

Starting July 19, classes will be held at the Post Office Center until late August or September, when Palasota Drive reopens to traffic. Funded by the Brazos Valley Council of Governments, the Blinn College Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) Program provides educational support and opportunities for individuals who are at least 16 years old; lack a high school credential; want to enhance their basic reading, writing or math skills; are unable or want to improve the ability to speak, read or write English; are seeking career training, high school equivalency or college preparation. Blinn’s AEL Program partners with the Texas Workforce Commission, Workforce Solutions offices, and nonprofit agencies to increase opportunities for adult learners to transition to postsecondary education, training, and/or employment.

For more information about Blinn’s adult education course offerings, visit www.blinn.edu/adult-education or call 979-209-7300.

