Scattered storms through early evening; passing showers possible tonight & Tuesday

A weak cold front in Texas kicked up the latest round of rain and thunderstorms across Central and Southeast Texas, expected to slowly push south through the early evening hours. Scattered strong summer storms will be possible through sunset, before the north wind shift they are riding moves out of the ara by 7-8pm. While not for everyone, these storms can create isolated damaging wind gusts in excess of 40-60mph in the most extreme cases. Overnight, a few spots of scattered rain to a stray rumble is not ruled out after 3-4am, although significant weather is not anticipated. An area of low pressure is expected to break off of the main jet stream Tuesday before drifting west through Texas this week. Monday’s cold front will be south of the area, where the biggest weather is anticipated, but a few scattered spots of rain to stray rumble cannot be ruled out at any point in the day Tuesday.

Wednesday, with this area of low pressure to the west of the Brazos Valley, Monday’s front will slowly creep north back into the Brazos Valley. Scattered rain and thunderstorm coverage will increase to 40% to 50% chance again for the middle of the week and Thursday. High-pressure balloons out of the Northern Gulf Friday through the weekend, shutting down the rain chance and turning on more typical late July weather (hot & dry). Another big cloud of Saharan Dust is blowing west toward the Gulf of Mexico this week. Hazy skies and a slight decrease in air quality is expected to arrive for the weekend through start of next week.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain & storms early, scattered showers possible after 3am. Low: 75. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 89. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 73. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 90. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

