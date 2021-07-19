Advertisement

Texas A&M Forest Service sends over 70 person team to help fight wildfires

The team will be stationed in multiple western states
Texas A&M Forest Service Wildfires
Texas A&M Forest Service Wildfires(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As wildfires continue to rage across the western part of the country, Texas A&M Forest Service is doing its part to lend a helping hand. They have gathered a team of over 70 personnel to help combat the wildfires in hopes to stop them from spreading.

This is not the first time A&M Forest Service has dealt with something like this. Earlier this month they sent their Lone Star State Type II Initial Attack Hand Crew to northern California. The crew of 20 people helped contained the Juniper Fire, which was 1,011 acres.

The Forest Service assistance was requested by several management agencies including the U.S. forest service.

“We’ll find out and look to see if we have the personnel to meet the needs they’re requesting and we will ship our folks over there so we’re happy to kind of pay them back for all of the assistance we’ve received from them in the past,” says Texas A&M Forest Service Public Information Officer Erin O’Connor.

They will remain on the assignment for another two to three weeks before returning home. The Forest Service is spread out across seven states that include California, Arizona, Idaho and Montana.

