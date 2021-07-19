Texas A&M Transportation Institute testing safety technology for truck drivers on I-45 in Walker County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Transportation Institute researchers are trying to make our roads safer for truck drivers and regular drivers.

TTI has deployed a new system they are testing at the safety rest area of I-45 in Walker County.

The technology tracks how many trucks are parked in each spot and tracks those vehicles coming and going.

They are working with TxDOT to give truckers more notification about parking spots available when those drivers are required to rest. Around the state there are limited rest options and trucks at times have to park elsewhere which can be dangerous for those drivers, as well as other vehicles passing by.

“We try to get as much of that information now and create the kinds of technologies that we can deploy elsewhere as well. So we’d like to have a statewide system ultimately that can do this, so it’s planned,” said Dan Middleton, Ph.D., Texas A&M Transportation Institute Senior Research Engineer.

TTI hopes to make that information available to truck drivers’ electronic log books so they can pre-plan rest stops and know their availability before their trip gets under way.

Parking for 18-wheelers and other big trucks is limited in Texas. That’s why we’re working on a system that will give truck drivers real-time info on available spots. More on this and other projects in our Freight Network Technology and Operations Plan: https://t.co/vytndbtWeL pic.twitter.com/eOxusvLZMQ — TxDOT (@TxDOT) July 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.