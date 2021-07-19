Texas A&M’s Leal Named to Bednarik Preseason Watchlist

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Texas A&M football’s DeMarvin Leal was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Preseason Watchlist, announced Monday by Maxwell Football Club.

Leal, a junior defensive lineman from San Antonio, Texas, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most disruptive defenders heading into the 2021 season. The junior led A&M’s defense in 2020 with eight quarterback hurries and ranked fifth on the team with 37 tackles. The athletic defender made several game-changing plays last year, including fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter that set up A&M’s game-winning drive to defeat then-No. 4 Florida.

The Chuck Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bednarik is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of ’69 and the NFL Hall of Fame’s Class of ’67.

The Bednarik Award watch list is comprised of 90 candidates on the defensive side of the ball.

The winner of the 2021 Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.