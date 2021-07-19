Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Spiller Named to Maxwell Preseason Watchlist

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 - Running back Isaiah Spiller (No. 28) of the Texas...
COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 - Running back Isaiah Spiller (No. 28) of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics/Texas A&M Athletics(Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics | Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletic)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Texas A&M football’s Isaiah Spiller was named to the 85th Maxwell Award Preseason Watchlist, announced Monday by Maxwell Football Club.

Spiller, a junior running back from Spring, Texas, earned All-SEC honors and was named a Doak Walker Award semifinalist last year. The junior finished the 2020 season third in the SEC in rushing at 103.6 yards per game, helping A&M boast the second-best rushing offense in the league. For his career, Spiller has racked up 1,982 yards and 19 touchdowns as he has averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

The Maxwell Award watch list will once again incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, 2021, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22, 2021. The winners of the 2021 Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9, 2021. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 11, 2022.

