Tigers have quarterback battle heading into 2021 season

HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) - The LSU Tigers will look to bounce back this season after finishing the 2020 campaign with a 5-5 record.

Heading into the season Myles Brennan and Max Johnson are battling to be the Tigers staring quarterback. Last year Brennan started the first three games before suffering a season ending injury. Johnson made two starts as a freshman and played in six games. The pair combined to throw for 2181 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Now they are going head to head in a quarterback battle. LSU Offensive tackle Austin Deculus said, “It’s amazing really because you have both of those guys and they are like human highlight reels because they’re fighting for everything.” Deculus added, “They’re fighting for that spot. So they’re going to give their best every day, and regardless of who it is, they’re both going to do a great job for us, and, hey, at the end of the day, I’m going to block for both because I know both of them are going to get the job done.”

When asked about the quarterback battle LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. said, “They’re both great. I am proud of them both. They both work hard. They both work real hard. I’m excited to see how it all plays out.”

The Tigers are scheduled to open the 2021 season September 4 against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

