Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Four Rudder grads receive multiple FFA scholarships

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four graduates from Bryan ISD’s Rudder High School are receiving multiple scholarships from FFA.

Four Rudder High School FFA graduates are receiving multiple FFA scholarships. From L to R they...
Four Rudder High School FFA graduates are receiving multiple FFA scholarships. From L to R they are: Madison Colvin, Tyler Towns, Weston McElroy, and Courtney Thurman.(Bryan ISD)

Madison Colvin, Tyler Towns, Weston McElroy & Courtney Thurman all received Built Ford Tough $1,000 scholarships. Weston also received a Farm Aid $1,000 scholarship.

Additionally, Madison and Weston received $10,000 from the Richard Wallrath Education Foundation. Courtney received $10,000 from the Jim Bob Norman Fort Worth Syndicate and Tyler is getting $8,000 from the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janie Jones
Bryan Police arrest suspected drug dealer after finding large amounts of drugs in her vehicle
"Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served" exhibit now open
Museum of the American G.I. debuts new exhibit on the Vietnam War from the perspective of local veterans
Catalena Cowgirls
Catalena Cowgirls bid farewell to the Brazos Valley
Higher rain and storm chances are back this week.
Weak cold front sparks higher rain chances this week
The U.S. surgeon general on tech companies' steps to fight COVID misinformation: 'It's not...
With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Rudder FFA grads receive scholarships
Treat of the Day: Rudder FFA grads receive scholarships
52 local college-bound students are receiving scholarships thanks to the Hispanic Forum of...
Treat of the Day: Hispanic Forum of B/CS gives $151,000 in scholarships
Treat of the Day: Hispanic Forum of B/CS gives $151,000 in scholarships
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD Power Camp
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD Power Camp