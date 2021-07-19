Treat of the Day: Four Rudder grads receive multiple FFA scholarships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four graduates from Bryan ISD’s Rudder High School are receiving multiple scholarships from FFA.

Four Rudder High School FFA graduates are receiving multiple FFA scholarships. From L to R they are: Madison Colvin, Tyler Towns, Weston McElroy, and Courtney Thurman. (Bryan ISD)

Madison Colvin, Tyler Towns, Weston McElroy & Courtney Thurman all received Built Ford Tough $1,000 scholarships. Weston also received a Farm Aid $1,000 scholarship.

Additionally, Madison and Weston received $10,000 from the Richard Wallrath Education Foundation. Courtney received $10,000 from the Jim Bob Norman Fort Worth Syndicate and Tyler is getting $8,000 from the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.