A weak cold front sparks higher rain chances this week

After a solid break from scattered rain over the weekend, rain chances increase Monday as a weak ‘cold’ front moves into Texas. As this boundary sags southward and approaches the Brazos Valley, spots of rain in the morning may lead in more widespread activity through the afternoon hours. Biggest concerns to monitor with a stronger storm include heavy rainfall that could drop a quick 1″ - 3″ of rain in localized spots and produce instances of street flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Not looking to be for everyone, but a good idea to take the rain gear with you to work to be on the safe side.

Additional scattered rain chances stick with us Tuesday through Thursday as this weather maker meanders over the Lone Star State. Added cloud cover and rain-cooled air should keep daytime highs below-average, in the upper 80s for the middle parts of the week. As high pressure works its way back in by the end of the week, the rain chances go down and more sunshine returns, helping temperatures warm back up into the 90s by next weekend.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms, mainly by the afternoon. High: 94. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 74. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 88. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and an isolated storm. Low: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

