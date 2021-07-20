Bennett Shines in PGA Tour U, World Amateur Rankings

Texas A&M rising senior Sam Bennett was ranked No. 2 in the first edition of the PGA Tour University Summer Ranking, the organization announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Bennett was ranked No. 6 in the most recent edition of the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Bennett, from Madisonville, Texas, enjoyed one of the most dominating seasons in school history in 2020-21. A first-team PING All-American, Bennett won a trio of tournament crowns as a junior with first-place finishes at the Cabo Collegiate, the Old Waverly Intercollegiate and the Aggie Invitational. Bennett’s win at the Cabo Collegiate came with a PGA Tour exemption to the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. Bennett’s three victories were the third-most in a season by an Aggie in school history.

Additionally, Bennett shined for Team USA at the Arnold Palmer Cup and received the exemption to the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which goes to the player who best represents the “Arnold Palmer Legacy,” as determined by a vote among his fellow participants.

In 10 collegiate tournaments in 2020-21, Bennett posted five top 5 finishes and led the Aggies with a 70.53 scoring average, which was second-lowest in school history. He now owns two of the top three scoring averages in school history. He was also undefeated in match play during the Aggies’ run to the SEC Championship semifinals.

The PGA TOUR University Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season‐long performance. At the conclusion of the 2022 NCAA D‐I Men’s National Championship, the top‐15 players in the Class of 2022 will earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour or a PGA TOUR international tour. Players who finish 1st‐5th will be named to the PGA TOUR U First Team and receive Korn Ferry Tour membership, and players who finish 6th‐15th will be named to the PGA TOUR U Second Team and earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.

PGA Tour U Summer Rankings

Rk. Player School Event Points Avg.

1 Pierceson Coody Texas 11 1322.787

2 Sam Bennett Texas A&M 11 1255.105

3 Ryan Hall South Carolina 11 1146.855

4 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 8 1131.303

5 Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State 12 1122.323

6 Logan McAllister Oklahoma 11 1099.535

7 Cole Hammer Texas 14 1087.142

8 Noah Goodwin SMU 9 1077.684

9 Sandy Scott* Texas Tech 6 1054.072

10 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 9 1046.629

11 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 9 1006.236

12 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 12 973.418

13 Joey Vrzich Pepperdine 9 959.439

14 Hugo Townsend Boise State 8 915.298

15 Trent Phillips Georgia 10 906.860

16 Adrien Dumont de Chassart Illinois 10 900.653

17 Albin Bergstrom South Florida 9 885.399

18 RJ Manke Washington 7 881.611

19 Ford Clegg Mississippi State 10 877.101

20 Kieran Vincent Liberty 9 871.216

21 Aman Gupta Oklahoma State 9 869.132

*Medical Redshirt in 2020‐21

World Amateur Golf Rankings

Rk. Player Country Points Avg.

1 Keita Nakajima Japan 1444.7854

2 Pierceson Coody United States 1286.8667

3 Ludvig Aberg Sweden 1252.5196

4 Alex Fitzpatrick England 1122.8702

5 Ricky Castillo United States 1098.2487

6 Sam Bennett United States 1076.1618

7 Sandy Scott Scotland 1060.0022

8 David Puig Currius Spain 1059.3064

9 Cole Hammer United States 1056.1059

10 Ren Yonezawa Japan 1052.2477