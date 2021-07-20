College Station business G-CON expanding, announces new owner

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local business is continuing to expand and now has a new owner.

G-CON Manufacturing was purchased by Summa Equity of Sweden. G-CON builds clean rooms for the biopharmaceutical manufacturing market.

The company was founded in College Station in 2009 and has been building clean rooms for clients like Pfizer and FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

”From the standpoint of what it means to the business. It gives us more resources to grow. I mean both in terms of investment, in terms of expertise, so we’ve been on a pretty significant growth path. We expect that to continue. We’ve got 50 positions right now,” said Sid Backstrom, G-CON Vice President of Business Management.

The company plans to add another 100 to 150 jobs over the next year.

