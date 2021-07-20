Advertisement

COVID in Context: The state’s positivity rate may be 10%, but Brazos County’s is not

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week, the Texas Tribune reported that the state’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate had hit 10% for the first time since February.

Per Brazos County Health District data, Brazos County’s 7-day positivity rate for the past eight weeks has hovered around 5%.

Per BCHD data
Per BCHD data(KBTX)

A 7-day positivity rate is calculated as the percentage of tests in the previous seven days that have returned with a positive result.

