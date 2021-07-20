Advertisement

CSPD investigating pair of bank robberies, one person in custody

One person is detained after two reported bank robberies along Southwest Parkway, according to police.
By Adrienne DeMoss and Michael Oder
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person is detained after two reported bank robberies, according to police.

College Station police are investigating a pair of bank robberies in College Station. Both are Wells Fargo banks, one at Southwest and Texas, the other at Rock Prairie and Longmire, said authorities.

Right now, they have one person in custody, but didn’t release any information about them. Officers do not believe there is any danger to the public.

CSPD officers were seen pursuing a vehicle south on Highway 6 believed to be related to the robberies. Southbound Highway 6 in Navasota is down to one lane. Police said to expect delays.

