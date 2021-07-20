Advertisement

Fox retained as Director of Video and Analytics for A&M Baseball

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Will Fox will remain on the Texas A&M baseball staff as the Director of Video and Analytics, head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Tuesday.

“I have known Will for several years, as he played at TCU for a brief time as a member of a College World Series team,” Schlossnagle said. “He is an outstanding, bright, innovative young man that brings tremendous value to our program and have a big role in not just the development of our players through video, but also in scouting opponents and helping to put together game plans. I’m excited to retain Will and his beautiful family here in Aggieland.”

Fox enters his third season on the staff as the Aggies embark on the 2022 campaign. He spent his first two years as Director of Player Personnel and Video Coordinator.

A native of Montgomery, Texas, Fox arrived in Aggieland after two seasons on the coaching staff at his alma mater McNeese. He helped the Cowboys to a Southland Conference Tournament championship and a No. 3 seed in an NCAA Regional as a volunteer assistant coach in 2019, assisting with the pitching staff. In 2018, he served as a student assistant. Fox was a two-year letterwinner for McNeese and during the 2017 season he helped the Cowboys win the Southland Conference championship for the first time in 11 years. He played in 56 games for the Cowboys in 2017, hitting .291 with 35 runs, eight doubles, two triples, one home run and 26 RBI. In 2016, he hit .258 with five doubles, three triples and 21 RBI. Fox started his collegiate playing career at TCU, appearing in seven games as a freshman in 2014. He played the 2015 campaign at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas.

