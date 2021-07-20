Georgia has national championship aspirations again

HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) - The Georgia Bulldogs took center stage on day two of SEC Media Days, and they head into the 2021 campaign with high expectations once again.

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart is entering his 6th season with the Bulldogs and in that span, his teams have won 3 straight SEC East Division Championships along with an SEC title. The Bulldogs also made an appearance in the National Championship game.

Despite finishing 8-2 last year, the Red and Black did not compete for an SEC title, which is something they’re not accustomed to. Smart and the Bulldogs are looking to get right back into title contention not only for the SEC but also for the national title in 2021.

“The fact that we didn’t win the East and didn’t get an opportunity to play for it, that sticks with all of us,” Smart said. “We know we’ve got enough talent to get that done. Any opportunity you have to compete, it doesn’t matter who it’s against, where it is or when it is, you want to be at your best. Our guys are driven to do that. I know getting back to the SEC Championship is one of the steps you’ve got to step to in order to make the Playoffs,” added Smart.

Georgia will be put through the fire starting in Week One as the Bulldogs open their season with Clemson on September 4th.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.