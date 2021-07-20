Josh Heupel brings a lot of buzz and optimism heading into first year at Tennessee

HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) - It was Tennessee’s turn for interviews on day two of SEC Media Days. The Volunteers are one of 4 SEC teams with new head coaches this year as they welcome Josh Heupel. There’s a lot of optimism around the Vols this year as they start a new era with a national champion quarterback.

Heupel won the national championship as a quarterback for Oklahoma in 2000. He was a Heisman runner-up and AP Player of the Year the season the Sooners won the national title. Heupel now brings his quarterback pedigree to a fan base who can appreciate success under center with Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning a Tennessee alum.

“(Tennessee has) Great tradition of great quarterback play. Peyton Manning. Tee Martin,” Heupel explained. “You come to Tennessee, I came to Tennessee because you want to be a part of an iconic program where the fan base is passionate, loves it, breathes it 365 days out of the year,” Heupel added.

“When they announced Coach Heupel as the coach, I did my research and stuff, and we’re going to have a lot of fun me and my receiving core and tight ends with this offense. I know I feel like a kid in a candy store,” exclaimed Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr.

As a head coach, Heupel is coming from the University of Central Florida where he led the Knights to a 28-8 overall record the past 3 seasons. Now Heupel is eager to start building towards that success in Knoxville.

“The tempo and the pace that we play with, right? We want that on offense, but we want that same aggressive mentality on the defensive side of it,” said Heupel. “In talking with our players that’s one of the things they’ve struggled with previously. We want those guys to play with their hair on fire, cut it loose, let it rip on game day, not be afraid to make a mistake. That’s what we’ve tried to implement while creating a competitive environment inside our building every day,” Heupel added.

Josh Heupel is taking over a Tennessee program that finished a disappointing 3-7 last year.

