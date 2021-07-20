None injured in drive-by shooting, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - No one was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened in Benchley Tuesday afternoon, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call around 12:40 p.m. near the 5900 block of Redbud Drive. The sheriff’s office says a white Nissan four door car was seen in the area when shots were fired at a residence.

No suspects are in custody, but the sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call 979-361-4980 to speak with an investigator, or call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.