Rain chance down, but not totally out yet

Quiet enough to start Tuesday across the area, though a few showers are still possible through morning ahead of some slightly better rain chances later today. An area of low pressure is expected to break off of the main jet stream Tuesday before drifting west through Texas this week. Monday’s cold front will be south of the area, where the biggest weather is anticipated, but a few scattered spots of rain to stray rumble cannot be ruled out at any point in the day Tuesday.

Wednesday, with this area of low pressure to the west of the Brazos Valley, Monday’s front will slowly creep north back into the Brazos Valley. Scattered rain and thunderstorm coverage will increase to 40% to 50% chance again for the middle of the week and Thursday. High-pressure balloons out of the Northern Gulf Friday through the weekend, shutting down the rain chance and turning on more typical late July weather (hot & dry). Another big cloud of Saharan Dust is blowing west toward the Gulf of Mexico this week. Hazy skies and a slight decrease in air quality is expected to arrive for the weekend through start of next week.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 89. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 73. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 90. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 75. Wind: N becoming S 5-10 mph.

