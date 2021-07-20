Advertisement

Rain chance down, but not totally out yet

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quiet enough to start Tuesday across the area, though a few showers are still possible through morning ahead of some slightly better rain chances later today. An area of low pressure is expected to break off of the main jet stream Tuesday before drifting west through Texas this week. Monday’s cold front will be south of the area, where the biggest weather is anticipated, but a few scattered spots of rain to stray rumble cannot be ruled out at any point in the day Tuesday.

Wednesday, with this area of low pressure to the west of the Brazos Valley, Monday’s front will slowly creep north back into the Brazos Valley. Scattered rain and thunderstorm coverage will increase to 40% to 50% chance again for the middle of the week and Thursday. High-pressure balloons out of the Northern Gulf Friday through the weekend, shutting down the rain chance and turning on more typical late July weather (hot & dry). Another big cloud of Saharan Dust is blowing west toward the Gulf of Mexico this week. Hazy skies and a slight decrease in air quality is expected to arrive for the weekend through start of next week.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 89. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 73. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 90. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 75. Wind: N becoming S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janie Jones
Bryan Police arrest suspected drug dealer after finding large amounts of drugs in her vehicle
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident at Caldwell High School
Higher rain and storm chances are back this week.
Weak cold front sparks higher rain chances this week
Doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.
Brazos County Health officials worried about growing COVID activity, delta variant
Speaking at SEC media days, Commissioner Greg Sankey said games won’t be rescheduled, so “your...
SEC commissioner: Football teams might have to forfeit games canceled for COVID

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Scattered storms through early evening; passing showers possible tonight & Tuesday
Monday Evening Weather Update 7/19
Monday Evening Weather Update 7/19
KBTX PinPoint Weather
A weak cold front sparks higher rain chances this week
AFternoon weather Update
Afternoon Weather Update