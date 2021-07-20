Advertisement

Seven Brazos Valley restaurants named ‘best overall’ in Central Texas by OpenTable

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a long year of up’s and down’s in the restaurant industry Brazos Valley Restaurants have something to celebrate. Ten restaurants in Central Texas were named best overall by OpenTable and seven of those are located in Bryan and College Station.

“The most difficult time in my 15 years in the industry and its incredible to see the perseverance and determination of our local restaurateurs,” said Blake Zeitman, President of the Brazos Valley Restaurant Association. “We’re still managing to be innovative and provide the best service and food available in Central Texas and we are very proud of those restaurants”

Of those seven restaurants, newly opened Gate 12 Bar & Grill was on the list.

“It’s very exciting. I was amazed and honored to be considered in the top 10, we are brand new,” said Gate 12 Bar & Grill partner, Cody Whitten. “We’ve withstood COVID, we’re trying to rebuild. We still face some challenges from the fall out of COVID.”

Gate 12 Bar & Grill is located in an area where customers can watch planes take off while enjoying their meals.

“We are right on Easterwood air field so we see a bunch of private planes. We have military planes coming in all the time,” said server Brandon Kidwell. “It’s a great place to be. I think it sets us apart by being so open and with such a different concept.”

Each month OpenTable analyzes more than 400,000 new diner reviews to help customers find new favorites.

The seven local restaurants featured in the top 10 are:

