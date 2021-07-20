Advertisement

Treat of the Day: ABC Home & Commercial donates to Brazos Valley Food Bank

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ABC Home & Commercial donated $4,300 to the Brazos Valley Food Bank on Tuesday.

ABC raised money for the donation with their summer “Project help our Neighbors” campaign. For every sale from mid-May through June, the company set aside $20 for the donation.

Bo Jenkins, the branch manager for our local ABC, stopped by the food bank on Tuesday afternoon to present officials there with a check for $4,300.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD investigate bank robbery and high speed chase
Suspect arrested, charged in College Station bank robberies
Four teens accused of firing projectiles at Caldwell High School
Gate 12 Bar & Grill
Seven Brazos Valley restaurants named ‘best overall’ in Central Texas by OpenTable
None injured in drive-by shooting, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Rudder FFA grads receive scholarships
Treat of the Day: Four Rudder grads receive multiple FFA scholarships
Treat of the Day: Rudder FFA grads receive scholarships
Treat of the Day: Rudder FFA grads receive scholarships
52 local college-bound students are receiving scholarships thanks to the Hispanic Forum of...
Treat of the Day: Hispanic Forum of B/CS gives $151,000 in scholarships
Treat of the Day: Hispanic Forum of B/CS gives $151,000 in scholarships