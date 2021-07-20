Treat of the Day: ABC Home & Commercial donates to Brazos Valley Food Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ABC Home & Commercial donated $4,300 to the Brazos Valley Food Bank on Tuesday.

ABC raised money for the donation with their summer “Project help our Neighbors” campaign. For every sale from mid-May through June, the company set aside $20 for the donation.

Bo Jenkins, the branch manager for our local ABC, stopped by the food bank on Tuesday afternoon to present officials there with a check for $4,300.

