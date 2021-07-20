Advertisement

US probes overheating brakes that cause fires in 500K semis

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76...
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76 highway in Philadelphia. U.S. highway safety regulators have opened an investigation, Tuesday, July 20, into about a half-million semis with brakes that can catch fire.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. highway safety regulators have opened an investigation into about a half-million semis with brakes that can catch fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 11 complaints about brakes made by Haldex Commercial Vehicle Systems.

There were seven reports of fires, but no injuries.

The complaints say that problems occurred mostly on Kenworth and Peterbilt semis.

The agency says it’s investigating problems with brakes from the 2015 through 2020 model years.

The probe covers certain Haldex Gold Seal brake chambers, which convert compressed air into a mechanical force that stops the trucks.

The brakes can drag and eventually cause fires.

The investigation could lead to a recall.

Messages were left Tuesday seeking comment from Haldex.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

