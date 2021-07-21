Bombers edge out Chanclas 3-2

BRYAN, Texas -- After two games on the road in Victoria, the Brazos Valley Bombers returned to Edible Field on Tuesday night as they began a three-game homestand with the San Antonio Flying Chanclas. The Bombers currently sit fourth place in the TCL standings, a half-game within striking distance of Victoria.

Edible Field was filled with energy as fans and first responders packed the seats for the organization’s annual Superhero Night. Police officers, firefighters, EMT’s and first responders across the Brazos Valley were honored in the fourth inning for their constant work in the community.

The Bombers got off to a fast start on both sides of the ball, showing stellar defense, quality hitting, and patient base running. In the first inning, centerfielder Dylan Rock showed his hustle as he tracked a ball all the way back to the fence and then fired it all the way to first, ending the inning on a double play.

The offense of the Bombers quickly followed as first baseman Shelby Becker got on base to start the first and stole two bases on his way to score on an error by San Antonio. In the next inning, right fielder Zayne Schmidt ripped a triple down the right field line, scoring shortstop Kalae Harrison as the Bombers extended their lead to 2-0.

“We were just able to capitalize off of opportunities. San Antonio made a few errors and when teams like that make errors you have to jump on it right away because chances like that don’t come often. Getting out to an early lead helped out Simon, Reece, Logan, and Johnny as they came into pitch,” said head coach James Dillard.

Bombers pitching had another quality outing, led by starting pitcher Simon Miller. Miller threw five complete innings, recording seven strikeouts and only one earned run, including a stellar seven pitch second inning.

“Simon was outstanding tonight and has been all season. He’s been progressing and his success allowed for guys like Reece to come in and pick up right where he left off,” said Dillard.

In the sixth inning, the Bombers extended their lead as Kalae Harrison recorded an RBI single scoring left fielder Grayson Tatrow, extending the lead to 3-1. The Bombers bullpen backed up Miller’s solid outing as pitchers Reece Gould, Logan Teske, and John Cheatwood all came on to close out San Antonio, pitching four quality innings, sending the Bombers home with a 3-2 victory.

In a pivotal series with first place San Antonio, coach James Dillard and the Bombers are focused on the present and are adamant on not getting ahead of themselves and not trying to do too much. “It’s all about the big picture and perspective. Big picture is we want these guys to get quality experience, real-life situations, and return them to their colleges safely and provide them with experience to be able to succeed. But as we near the playoffs we get to showcase our competitive edge and I think in a series like this it’s important,” said Dillard.

The Bombers will return for the second game of their series against San Antonio tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. at Edible Field.

For tickets and updates on the Bombers 2021 season, fans are encouraged to call (979) 779-PLAY or visit https://bvbombers.com/ To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow the team on facebook.com/bvbombers, Twitter: @bv_bombers and Instagram: @bvbombers.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.