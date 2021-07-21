Brazos County family turns to faith as loved one battles COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Andrew and Amber Cook are both teachers, have four children and are expecting their fifth child in August. Both Andrew and Amber have had their challenges with the virus, but while Amber has recovered, Andrew still has an uphill battle.

Andrew has been hospitalized at St. Joseph Health College Station since late June and is showing progress daily. He recently came off the ventilator.

“He was in the ICU for a couple of days and then he got better. They gave him some sort of antibiotics or something like that and he got better and actually got to come out of ICU for a couple of days,” said Amber. “Then he just got worse. I’ve heard that that’s the thing that happens, like when you have COVID sometimes that it gets better and then it gets worse.”

Friends and community members are now standing on faith with the family to do what they can to help out. Colleagues at Still Creek Christian Academy, where Andrew teaches middle and high school students, have started a GoFundMe account with hopes to keep the family financially afloat during this tough time.

“When I knew that Andrew and Amber were walking through this situation, I knew that we needed to not only just be there spiritually and emotionally, but practically as well. Caring for three young boys, having another boy on the way, that’s a lot of work,” said Jacob Biswell, Pastor of the Equipping Church, Bryan, TX.

“I think in this time where so many things are still so uncertain, I think that it’s at these times that we can really come together as a community. Andrew is one of the most selfless people I know. He serves, he gives, and I can’t think of a better way to help give back to Andrew, than helping take care of his family at this time,” said Biswell.

James Inmon grew up with the couple and hired Andrew at the Still Creek Christian Academy. He says there is no one more deserving of help from the community.

“We’re all very concerned. Obviously, the kids especially are concerned for their teacher and their mentor. We’re praying for him on a daily basis to recover and to be back in the classroom with us, hopefully as early as this fall. But that’s depending on his recovery process,” said Inmon. “We just want him back when he’s healthy and able to be back.”

The couple chose not to get vaccinated for personal reasons, but Amber says despite the challenges their faith will pull them through. Medical professionals KBTX has spoken to say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and your best tool to prevent serious illness from the virus.

“The Lord’s taking care of us. We don’t have any worries,” said Amber. “The Lord’s taking care of us.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.