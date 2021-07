BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On July 21, the Brazos County Health District reported the highest active COVID-19 case count since May 19, hitting the two-month high at 261 active cases.

While cases have trended down since February, the past month has seen an uptick:

Per data from the Brazos County Health District (KBTX)

