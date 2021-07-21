Advertisement

Crumbl Cookies Coming to Jones Crossing in College Station

New cookie options will be available every week
crumbl cookies coming soon
crumbl cookies coming soon(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new business that offers gourmet cookies will be coming soon to College Station. “Crumbl Cookies” is set to open in Jones Crossing right between Wingstop and Threads Boutique.

Unlike traditional cookie places, Crumbl changes its menu every week. The best way to keep up with what cookies are on the menu for the week is to download the Crumbl Cookies app.

Crumbl has over 200 Locations in 32 states. A specific date for its grand opening in College Station has not been announced yet.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD investigate bank robbery and high speed chase
Suspect arrested, charged in College Station bank robberies
COVID in Context: July 20
COVID in Context: The state’s positivity rate may be 10%, but Brazos County’s is not
None injured in drive-by shooting, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Cook family
Brazos County family turns to faith as loved one battles COVID-19
Gate 12 Bar & Grill
Seven Brazos Valley restaurants named ‘best overall’ in Central Texas by OpenTable

Latest News

Polling location change coming for November election in Brazos County
CSPD is working an 'active incident' at Decatur and Whispering Creek.
CSPD working ‘barricaded subject’ in Decatur and Whispering Creek area
Gov. Greg Abbott says he won’t impose new mask mandate despite increasing COVID-19 cases
COVID in Context
COVID in Context: Brazos County sees highest active case count in two months