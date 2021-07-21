Crumbl Cookies Coming to Jones Crossing in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new business that offers gourmet cookies will be coming soon to College Station. “Crumbl Cookies” is set to open in Jones Crossing right between Wingstop and Threads Boutique.

Unlike traditional cookie places, Crumbl changes its menu every week. The best way to keep up with what cookies are on the menu for the week is to download the Crumbl Cookies app.

Hyped is an understatement! @CrumblCookies in Jones Crossing coming soon pic.twitter.com/1WVlBghJxS — Conner Beene (@KBTXConner) July 20, 2021

Crumbl has over 200 Locations in 32 states. A specific date for its grand opening in College Station has not been announced yet.

