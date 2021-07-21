CSISD board unanimously approves four bond propositions for November election

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Independent School District Board of Trustees voted 6-0 at Tuesday night’s meeting to place over $83 million worth of bond projects on the November ballot.

If approved by voters, the bonds would fund projects in a wide range of categories, including safety and security upgrades, expanded technology infrastructure and new devices, and renovations of both A&M Consolidated High School’s campus and athletic facilities, among many others.

CSISD Board of Trustees President Mike Nugent says these projects will affect the district’s students in a pretty meaningful way.

“It’s an $83 million bond package which will allow us to not raise the tax rate. At the same time, it’s a bond that looks like it’s going to affect every campus in our district,” Nugent said. ”I think it’s important because we’re talking safety and security, which I think is incredibly important. I think that’s something the families and members of the community care deeply about.”

The district’s voters will vote on four different bond propositions. New state laws require certain improvement projects to stand alone on the ballot.

“Under prior law, this could all fit under one, but they do now require athletic items, those that involve a stadium that seat more than a thousand, to be on a separate proposition,” CSISD Chief Financial Officer Amy Drozd said. “A natatorium and other facilities are under one. Personal technology devices also have to be separate. Everything else can be general.”

The general proposition is the largest of the four, totaling over $70 million worth of projects. The two largest single items by dollar amount, each of which cost over $11 million, are both included under that. One of them is the district-wide technology infrastructure.

“That’s all the wiring and cabling to keep us so that we have connections and internet. Anything connected to the buildings,” Drozd said. “All of the systems that we use in the classrooms, even tonight, as well as throughout the district.”

“With the technology, we don’t want to get so far behind other districts,” Nugent said. “We want to keep pace with everyone, and even maybe stay a step or two ahead.”

The most expensive project is renovations to A&M Consolidated’s campus, excluding those earmarked for its athletic facilities. Some of those renovations include restroom upgrades, flooring, and career and technical education (CTE) expansions.

“We’ve been a growing district. We have built five schools in the last six years or so,” Nugent said. “As a result, we try to take care of all of our other campuses, but the bottom line is we’ve got a lot of campuses that are older that need to be shown a little bit of TLC.”

Each of the three remaining propositions cost less than $6 million.

