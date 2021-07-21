CSPD working ‘barricaded subject’ in Decatur and Whispering Creek area
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they’re working an active incident in the area of Decatur and Whispering Creek.
Officers responded to a welfare concern and are currently handling the incident as a “barricaded subject”, according to police.
SWAT and negotiations teams are also responding to the call and are actively working the incident, according to police.
CSPD says to avoid the area. Spring Garden Drive at Whispering Creek Drive is closed to traffic.
