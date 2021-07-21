Decomposed body found in Todd Mission

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - A Harris County missing persons case led investigators to Todd Mission Saturday.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators as remains of a body were found in a wooded area off FM 1774 and Greenway Drive, it’s located across the street from where the Texas Renaissance Festival is held.

Grimes County Sheriff, Don Sowell says the cause of death and whether or not the person found is related to the missing person case out of Harris County is unknown.

Investigators are waiting for more information to be released by the medical examiner.

“We don’t know who it is yet. We don’t know if it’s related to the missing person’s case,” said Sowell. “It was processed like a major crime scene if you will, and the remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office and we’re working on proper actual, factual identity at this time.”

