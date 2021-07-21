DPS investigating two-vehicle crash that killed two on SH 105
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened early Wednesday morning on SH 105 near Navasota.
According to DPS, a 2008 Nissan Altima was traveling west and a 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata was traveling east when the Nissan left its lane and struck the Mazda head-on.
The 27-year-old driver on the Nissan, Jaquan Busby of Washington, Texas and the 43-year-old driver of the Mazda, Spencer Scott of Brenham, were both pronounced dead on the scene.
DPS says this is still an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.