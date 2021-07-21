Advertisement

Grocery store employee charged with stealing tens of thousands in cash

Richard Wang, 20
Richard Wang, 20(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 20-year-old College Station man is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars while working at a local grocery store.

Richard Wang was taken into custody by CSPD at the grocery store on Longmire Drive Tuesday.

The store had been investigating Wang for stealing cash while at work.

Authorities say surveillance shows him stealing about $40,000. Wang reportedly admitted to stealing over $150,000 during his three months working at the store.

He’s charged with felony theft.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD investigate bank robbery and high speed chase
Suspect arrested, charged in College Station bank robberies
COVID in Context: July 20
COVID in Context: The state’s positivity rate may be 10%, but Brazos County’s is not
None injured in drive-by shooting, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating
Four teens accused of firing projectiles at Caldwell High School
Gate 12 Bar & Grill
Seven Brazos Valley restaurants named ‘best overall’ in Central Texas by OpenTable

Latest News

Beverly Powell Ann, 37
TDCJ issues warrant for woman skipping parole
The CSISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to place four bond propositions totaling over $83...
CSISD board unanimously approves four bond propositions for November election
Suspect arrested, charged in College Station bank robberies
Suspect arrested, charged in College Station bank robberies
CSISD board unanimously approves four bond propositions for November election
CSISD board unanimously approves four bond propositions for November election