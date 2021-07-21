Grocery store employee charged with stealing tens of thousands in cash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 20-year-old College Station man is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars while working at a local grocery store.

Richard Wang was taken into custody by CSPD at the grocery store on Longmire Drive Tuesday.

The store had been investigating Wang for stealing cash while at work.

Authorities say surveillance shows him stealing about $40,000. Wang reportedly admitted to stealing over $150,000 during his three months working at the store.

He’s charged with felony theft.

