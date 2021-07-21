Kiffin returns to SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) - Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin was back at SEC Media Days on Tuesday. It was his first trip to the event since being named the Ole Miss head coach in December of 2019. SEC Media Days were not held in 2020. Kiffin’s had not been to media days since 2009 when he was the head coach at Tennessee. Kiffin said, ““It’s been a wild 12 years. You know to think that, one, two, third head coaching job since that would be a lot, let alone in the middle of that, to go win a national championship and work for the best coach in the history of, I was getting ready to say maybe of all sports and to learn from him so it’s been crazy 12 years.”

Kiffin was not the only member of the Ole Miss program making a return trip to SEC Media Days. It was the second trip for quarterback Matt Corral who was at media days as a redshirt freshman in 2019. Things are different for Corral since that appearance. Corral said, ““The attention definitely. It’s something I’m not use to but slowly but surely I’m learning. I’m getting use to it. Really just trying to fill this role that I know I can be.”

Ole Miss is scheduled to begin year two of the Lane Kiffin era on September 6 against Louisville in Atlanta.

