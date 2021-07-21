New LGBTQIA+ exhibit unveiled at Texas A&M’s Cushing Memorial Library

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new exhibit documenting the LGBTQIA+ community is on display now at Texas A&M. A new exhibit on two floors of the Cushing Library at Texas A&M was unveiled this month.

It takes a look the Texas A&M community’s, Texans’ and national efforts for the LGBTQIA+ community through recent decades.

“We came together as a group to show how the LGBT history is archived locally both by institutions like universities and also the community and I think the results are really good. We really represent what the local history has been and also some of the national history,” said Francesca Marini, Ph.D., Cushing Memorial Library and Archives Programming and Outreach Librarian.

That exhibit is on display until December 16. There is no admission to see the collection. We have the library link here.

They partnered with eight institutions including University of Houston, Rice University and multiple community archives.

