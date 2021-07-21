One last day of spotty rain before July heat takes off

Scattered spots of rain and a few solid downpours took shape Wednesday afternoon. Stray, passing splashes to brief, heavy rain will remain possible for the Brazos Valley through 8 to 10pm. Not everyone will get touched here, but something to keep in mind as we step out for evening plans. Same thought process for Thursday, too. An area of low pressure (to make rain) drifts further west, sitting over far West Texas by end of business Thursday. An area of high pressure (to choke off the rain chance) is nudging closer to Texas in the Gulf. With the Brazos Valley wedged between these two, there may be enough “oomph” to get some spotty showers to a stray rumble through the afternoon and early evening hours.

That high nudging west is expected to be in place by Saturday. The rain chance shuts off, skies remain generally cloud-free, allowing afternoon highs to kick to the upper 90s. This weather feature will also drift the next cloud of Saharan dust into our skies starting Friday. With a stagnant air pattern in place, this high concentration of dusty, hazy skies will be with us through Sunday before becoming a lighter haze early next week. Those with sensitive respiratory conditions and dust allergies will want to take it easy from both the heat and drop in air quality this weekend.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 73. Wind: E becoming S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before 10pm. Low: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance late. Hazy skies. High: 95. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

