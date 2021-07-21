Polling location change coming for November election in Brazos County

WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County voters will see some location changes for voting in November.

This week Brazos County Commissioners approved plans to move the polling location at the Wellborn Community Center to Wellborn Baptist Church. Elections officials tell us they’ve had some access issues getting into the community center ahead of election time and will have easier access at the church.

The voting location at College Station City Hall is being temporarily moved to the Bob and Wanda Meyer Senior Center, due to construction of the new city hall.

