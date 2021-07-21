Advertisement

Pop-up showers, isolated storm still in play through Thursday

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the wake of a very weak “front” Monday, a decently comfortable late-July day for the Brazos Valley Tuesday. Humidity was a touch lower and afternoon highs topped off 5° to 10° below average. The weather maker responsible for the front shoving south gets cut off from the jet stream -- how weather moves across the country -- drifting west across the Brazos Valley and Texas Wednesday. That area of low pressure in the neighborhood means spotty, passing showers to a stray rumble of thunder is anticipated to pop up with the midday and afternoon heat tomorrow. Overall coverage: 40% -- most rain will be fleeting for those that can find a splash. As this front lifts back to the north Thursday on a south to southwest wind, more scattered rain and thunderstorms are in the works for one more day.

High pressure crawls out of the Gulf of Mexico Friday and Saturday, shutting down the waterworks and kicking afternoon highs back to more standard late-July expectations. The latest cloud of Saharan dust has reached the Caribbean, as of Tuesday. Hazy skies are expected to return Friday and linger with a high concentration through early next week. Overall air quality will once again take a hit for those with sensitive respiratory conditions and dust allergies.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 91. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 74. Wind: N becoming S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before 10pm. Low: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

