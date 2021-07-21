TDCJ issues warrant for woman skipping parole

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Beverly Powell Ann, 37, for failure to comply with her parole obligations.

According to TDCJ, Ann was released after serving time for multiple convictions. She has previously resided in Conroe, Splendora, Del Valle, Baytown, Willis and Bryan.

Ann has previous assault and resisting arrest charges. She is 5′ 6″, about 175 pounds with red/auburn hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information regarding Ann, contact local law enforcement or the TDCJ tip line at 1-866-680-6667.

