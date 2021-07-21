Texas A&M High School Entrepreneurship camp is training the next generation of inventors and entrepreneurs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A total of 13 high school students across the state are learning from industry leaders in all areas of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and business. Students will spend the week at the Lakewalk Innovation Center for the 5th annual Texas A&M University High School Entrepreneurship camp.

Students are working with companies like NASA and Halliburton Labs to develop their own businesses and products to compete in the NASA Pitch competition. Participants are creating everything from building robots to designing t-shirts. The camp was designed to spark creativity in the students and prepare them to launch businesses or brands in the future.

“This program is really important because not only does it give students insight into NASA programs, but it also gives them the ability to learn the ‘lean canvas startup method’ so that way in the future when they go to college or beyond, they can start their own businesses,” said Stephanie Young, assistant director for the camp. “This program is a very large launching pad for entrepreneurship, and it’s really awesome that NASA gets to partner with us to be able to use their technologies.”

Students at the Texas A&M University Entrepreneurship camp (KBTX)

David Jennings, a senior at Ft. Worth Christian High School, says he’s learned lessons from this week’s camp that he will remember forever.

“This week has been really educational for me. I’ve gotten to have just a lot of fun in the camp, and for the entrepreneurship course, I feel like I’ve not only learned a lot but grown a lot as a student and a bit as a person too,” said Jennings. “Some of the biggest things I’ve learned this week are like how to pitch and how to appeal to an audience, how to reach out to people and how to sell your idea.”

Jennings says he encourages students to take advantage of programs like the entrepreneurship camps that Texas A&M offers.

“I would say that there are some things in life you have to go for and that you have to use all the opportunities that you can get,” said Jennings.

