Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Spiller Among Doak Walker Award Preseason Candidates

Running back Isaiah Spiller breaks loose for a 52-yard touchdown run in the first quarter on...
Running back Isaiah Spiller breaks loose for a 52-yard touchdown run in the first quarter on the way to a 20-7 victory over the LSU Tigers back on November 28.(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS - Texas A&M football’s Isaiah Spiller was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason candidate list for the second consecutive season, announced Wednesday by SMU Athletic Forum.

Spiller, a running back from Spring, Texas, earned All-SEC honors and was one of ten Doak Walker Award semifinalist last year. The junior finished the 2020 season third in the SEC in rushing at 103.6 yards per game, helping A&M boast the second-best rushing offense in the league. For his career, Spiller has racked up 1,982 yards and 19 touchdowns as he has averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced later in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

Most Read

CSPD investigate bank robbery and high speed chase
Suspect arrested, charged in College Station bank robberies
COVID in Context: July 20
COVID in Context: The state’s positivity rate may be 10%, but Brazos County’s is not
None injured in drive-by shooting, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating
Four teens accused of firing projectiles at Caldwell High School
Gate 12 Bar & Grill
Seven Brazos Valley restaurants named ‘best overall’ in Central Texas by OpenTable

Latest News

Ole Miss Head Coach
Kiffin returns to SEC Media Days
Brazos Valley Bombers 15th year anniversary logo
Bombers edge out Chanclas 3-2
Josh Heupel brings a lot of buzz and optimism heading into first year at Tennessee
Josh Heupel brings a lot of buzz and optimism heading into first year at Tennessee
Georgia has national championship aspirations again
Georgia has national championship aspirations again