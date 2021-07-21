Treat of the Day: Brazos County Historical Commission wins award
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Historical Commission recently received the 2020 Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission.
The award is given annually to municipalities that work to promote and preserve Texas history in their communities.
Two members of the Historical Commission stopped by the Brazos County Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday to accept the award on behalf of the County.
