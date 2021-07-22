A&M Track & Field earns 21 USTFCCCA All-Academic honors

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams as well as 19 student-athletes earned United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honors, the organization announced Thursday.

Following an impressive 2021 season, including a sixth place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, the Aggie men’s team impressed in the classroom with a combined team grade-point-average of 3.017. Thirteen individuals earned All-Academic honors, including Carter Bajoit, Jon Bishop, Sean Clarke, Allon Clay, Mason Corbin, Zach Davis, Bryce Deadmon, Omajuwa Etiwe, Sam Hankins, Jake Lanier, Moitalel Mpoke, Carlton Orange and Spencer Simons.

The women’s team, which placed runner-up at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, finished with six individuals earning All-Academic honors, while the team accumulated a 3.212 GPA. Individuals earning honors include, Deborah Acquah, Brooke Barrington, Lamara Distin, Kennedy Smith, Zhane Smith and Summer Thorpe.

Qualifications for individual USTFCCCA All-Academic honors include having a minimum GPA of 3.25, must have completed at least two semesters and must have finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event during the indoor season or have participated in any round of the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Team All-Academic honors require an accumulated team GPA of 3.0 or higher.

USTFCCCA Individual All-Academic Honors

Athlete – Major

Men’s Team

Carter Bajoit - Business Administration

Jon Bishop - Master of Computer Science

Sean Clarke - Mechanical Engineering

Allon Clay - Business Administration

Mason Corbin - Sport Management

Zach Davis - Management Information Systems

Bryce Deadmon - Master of Marketing

Omajuwa Etiwe - Psychology

Sam Hankins - Sport Management

Jake Lanier - Business Honors

Moitalel Mpoke - University Studies, Leadership

Carlton Orange - Master of Land Economics and Real Estate

Spencer Simons - Nutrition

Women’s Team

Deborah Acquah - University Studies, Leadership

Brooke Barrington - Environmental Design

Lamara Distin - Sport Management

Kennedy Smith - Sport Management

Zhane Smith - University Studies, Race, Gender, Ethnicity

Summer Thorpe - Marketing

