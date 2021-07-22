Bjork not interested in SEC including Longhorns or Sooners

HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) - College Football appears to be headed toward an expanded playoff field (12 teams) and that will probably kickoff more conference realignment discussions as we witnessed 10 years ago that eventually saw both Texas A&M and Missouri leave the Big 12 for the greener pasture$ of the SEC.

Brent Zwerneman is reporting exclusively to the Houston Chronicle.com’s subscribers that both Texas and Oklahoma have “reached out” to the SEC about joining the league.

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork was in Hoover, Alabama, for SEC Media Days and doesn’t like the idea. He simply doesn’t want to see any other team in the state of Texas connected with the SEC besides the Aggies.

“Being the only SEC program in the state of Texas is to our advantage and we are going to do everything that we can to really protect A&M,” said Bjork Wednesday afternoon.

“That’s our job. That’s what we are going to do. That’s what our constituents expect us to do. There is a lot of things happening in college athletics. We are going to stay the course and control what we can control, but also do what is in the best interest of Texas A&M,” concluded the Texas A&M AD as he enters his third year in Aggieland.

