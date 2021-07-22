Brazos Valley African American Museum preparing for 15th year, new fundraising effort
A celebration is happening July 31.
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley African American Museum is turning 15 years old.
They’re having a party to celebrate the anniversary on Saturday, July 31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum located at 500 East Pruitt Street in Bryan.
The museum is also launching a new fundraising effort called The 500. Their goal is to find 500 people who can contribute at least $10 a month for an entire year.
They hope to have funding to hire a director to continue their success of highlighting African American culture and history.
Their website can be found here.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.