Bryan City Cemetery creates more space for Jewish congregation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Jewish Congregation of Bryan, College Station has purchased 24 plots at the new Bryan City expansion cemetery after exhausting their previous plot inventory with the original section in Bryan City Cemetery.

The City of Bryan Parks and Recreation say keeping community congregations together is important for many people.

“It’s a great opportunity for both the community and us to give organizations in congregations that flexibility to buy large space and to keep their congregation into an area within its own,” said Marcus Walker, Parks Operations Manager.

The congregation will install an approved metal fencing around their purchased plots and will be responsible for maintaining it moving forward. The City of Bryan will provide landscape services within the new Jewish section as they do for the remaining cemetery property.

“One traditional thing the Jewish community has done in ancient times has put a fencing around their interments,” said Walker. “That will need to be approved by the Cemetery Sexton and meet requirements we have in the city of Bryan.”

The Jewish congregation will have the opportunity to purchase additional spaces immediately adjacent, should plots remain available to the initial purchase at a later date.

Just shy of 10,000 spaces remain available for purchase by the public within the Bryan City Cemetery.

