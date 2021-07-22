Concrete truck runs off Highway 6 at Jones Creek, lanes closed
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - A concrete truck is stuck down an embankment off Highway 6 near Jones Creek, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Right now, a left lane is blocked as tow truck crews work to pull the vehicle out of the creek.
Drivers should expect delays until the scene is clear. DPS said the driver had a tire blow out and wasn’t injured in the crash.
