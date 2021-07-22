COVID in Context: In all of Texas, Brazos Valley hospitals currently filled with highest percentage of virus patients
Published: Jul. 22, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Most Brazos Valley counties make up Trauma Service Area N, a regional designation used by the state to track health data and allocate resources.
Currently, TSA N has the highest percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients by hospital capacity, 8.75%, out of every trauma service area in the state.
Furthermore, TSA N has also taken that top spot for the past week.
