COVID in Context: In all of Texas, Brazos Valley hospitals currently filled with highest percentage of virus patients

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Most Brazos Valley counties make up Trauma Service Area N, a regional designation used by the state to track health data and allocate resources.

Currently, TSA N has the highest percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients by hospital capacity, 8.75%, out of every trauma service area in the state.

Texas Dept. of State Health Services (Texas Dept. of State Health Services)

Furthermore, TSA N has also taken that top spot for the past week.

Texas Dept. of State Health Services (Texas Dept. of State Health Services)

