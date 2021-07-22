Advertisement

COVID in Context: In all of Texas, Brazos Valley hospitals currently filled with highest percentage of virus patients

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Most Brazos Valley counties make up Trauma Service Area N, a regional designation used by the state to track health data and allocate resources.

Currently, TSA N has the highest percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients by hospital capacity, 8.75%, out of every trauma service area in the state.

Texas Dept. of State Health Services
Texas Dept. of State Health Services(Texas Dept. of State Health Services)

Furthermore, TSA N has also taken that top spot for the past week.

Texas Dept. of State Health Services
Texas Dept. of State Health Services(Texas Dept. of State Health Services)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD has given all clear, and residents can return to their homes.
CSPD finds peaceful resolution after hours long standoff with barricaded person
Richard Wang, 20
Grocery store employee charged with stealing tens of thousands in cash
DPS investigating two-vehicle crash that killed two on SH 105
Beverly Ann Powell, 37
TDCJ issues warrant for woman skipping parole
The Cook family
Brazos County family turns to faith as loved one battles COVID-19

Latest News

A&M expert: U.K. is a good predictor for COVID-19 in the U.S.
A&M expert: U.K. is a good predictor for COVID-19 in the U.S.
COVID in Context
COVID in Context: Brazos County sees highest active case count in two months
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school
COVID in Context: July 20
COVID in Context: The state’s positivity rate may be 10%, but Brazos County’s is not