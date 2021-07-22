Drier, hotter, hazy days ahead

While the coverage was lower, spot of rain dotted the Brazos Valley Thursday afternoon. A cluster of storms rolling out of San Antonio could help keep a few showers and thunderstorms going into the evening hours. Any chance for rain, a rumble of thunder, or a quick downpour should be out of the picture shortly after sunset. High pressure is nudging into Texas from the eastern and north-central Gulf of Mexico. The Brazos Valley falls on the outer, western edge Friday -- enough to kick afternoon highs up a touch and keep the skies generally cloud-free. A stray shower or storm could still be possible by the tail-end of the afternoon or early evening, but overall odds are low. As that high pressure settles in for the weekend, the heat turns on. Afternoon highs are slated to run 96° to 98° through early next week, with heat index values (what it feels like in the shade) between 102° and 105°.

This weekend high pressure will also drive in the latest cloud of Saharan dust through the day Friday. Skies steadily turn hazy as the weekend ticks closer. Once that high climbs inland, it traps the dust overhead, keeping the concentration high and the views very dull and gray during the day. Sunrise and sunset should be unique to get out and view. As this high pressure pulls away to the north and west early next week, some of this dust lingers but the concentration is expected to decrease. Those will sensitive respiratory conditions and severe dust allergies should keep outdoor activities limited this weekend, as the air quality will be downgraded.=

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before 10pm. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance late. Hazy skies. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hazy. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.